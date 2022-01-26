Fundamenta Market Capitalization Tops $189,262.70 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $189,262.70 and $3,473.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,712,686 coins and its circulating supply is 906,576 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

