MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $473,000 in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MSOS traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.82. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.