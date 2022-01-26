Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Scientific Games by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Scientific Games by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Scientific Games by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 821,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 198,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 3,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,128. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.