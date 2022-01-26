Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $62.10 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,973 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $62,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $852,000.

VT traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $100.69. 61,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,871. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

