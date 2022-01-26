Ballast Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.02. The stock had a trading volume of 135,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529,661. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.47 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

