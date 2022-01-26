Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 5,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,048. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

