Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) target price on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.17 ($11.55).

Shares of B4B3 stock traded up €0.45 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €10.20 ($11.59). 288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($11.08) and a fifty-two week high of €13.00 ($14.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

