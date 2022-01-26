Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.38 ($27.70).

FRA:GYC traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €19.11 ($21.72). The stock had a trading volume of 586,066 shares. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($22.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.97.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

