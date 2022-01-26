James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Martin Court Acquires 500 Shares

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) insider Martin Court purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £7,190 ($9,700.49).

CRPR traded down GBX 19 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,381 ($18.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844. The stock has a market cap of £131.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81. James Cropper PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,393.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,362.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their target price on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.89) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

