Cohanzick Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,040 Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 25.8% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.74. 14,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.