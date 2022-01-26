Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Engagesmart from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,126. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

