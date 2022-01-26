Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 21,407 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,407 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $330,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 47.3% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 232,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 130.4% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER stock traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.56. 18,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

