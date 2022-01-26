ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $41.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 686,915 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

