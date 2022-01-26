ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $41.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 686,915 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.