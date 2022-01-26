Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

FISV stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 41,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,233. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

