HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 4.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,110,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

HCA stock traded up $6.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.