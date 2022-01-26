The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 745,024 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $527,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

KMX opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

