Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys 8,131 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 188.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period.

ARKK traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.75. 575,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,880,070. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.23.

