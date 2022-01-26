OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after acquiring an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after buying an additional 90,716 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.69.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.89. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

