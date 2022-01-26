Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $360.82. 56,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,157. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

