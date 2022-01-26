Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 1.8% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $549,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,166,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.87. 28,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,776. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

