QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. QCR has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $920.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in QCR by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

