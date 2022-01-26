Fort L.P. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.23. 72,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.43. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

