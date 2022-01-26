Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.04 and last traded at $13.04. 9,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,210,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 19.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 28.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

