Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.70 and last traded at $70.70. Approximately 1,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.34.

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

