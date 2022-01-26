Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research firms have commented on COMP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Compass alerts:

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $1,177,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COMP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Compass has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Compass will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.