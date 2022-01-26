M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 498,280 shares.The stock last traded at $50.38 and had previously closed at $49.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in M.D.C. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

