Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 419,485 shares.The stock last traded at $18.25 and had previously closed at $18.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,366,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 250,789 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 193,536 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 389,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,000.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.