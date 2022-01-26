Ontology Market Cap Hits $415.04 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Ontology has a total market cap of $415.04 million and approximately $39.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00184031 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00031909 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00075813 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00383281 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

