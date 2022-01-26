EtherGem Price Hits $0.0137 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $267,776.07 and approximately $786.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00042070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006349 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

