The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.57.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average of $215.90. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

