Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Crane worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crane by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

