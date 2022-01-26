ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

