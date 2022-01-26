4,049 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,049 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RF opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

