Barings LLC Takes $434,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $710,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 72.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,806,694.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,626 shares of company stock worth $31,694,846 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.95, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

