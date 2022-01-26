Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 9,911 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $230.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.94. The company has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

