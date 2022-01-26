Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 133,342 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,342 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 3.33% of AXIS Capital worth $129,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.52. 7,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,848. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

