Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $97.11 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $97,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 10.7% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 3,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

