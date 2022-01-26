GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 347,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.30. 8,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $381.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.29. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $261.38 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.