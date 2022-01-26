SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.70. 232,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,635. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

