GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. 153,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.83. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

