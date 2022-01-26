Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,092. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

ETRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

