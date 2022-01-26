First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Announces Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BUSE shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Busey by 102.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Busey by 141.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

