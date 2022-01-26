MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $335.11 and last traded at $339.39, with a volume of 8506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.01.

The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 165.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 8.0% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MarketAxess by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 159,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.41.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

