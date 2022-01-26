LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,069 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.00 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.