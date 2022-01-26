Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,938,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,446 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $159,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

