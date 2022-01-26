Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $149.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $148.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PII. KeyCorp cut their price target on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $109.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.