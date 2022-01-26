Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,435 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in S&P Global by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,758,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

SPGI opened at $399.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.81. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

