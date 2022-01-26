60,000 Shares in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Bought by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 43.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 154.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 8.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCV stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 1,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,620. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

