MYDA Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

MYDA Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,590 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $1,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $14,829,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of TBLA stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. 57,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,767. Taboola.com, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

