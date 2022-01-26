MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,846 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enviva Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

EVA stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.95. 1,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $76.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -460.27%.

EVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

